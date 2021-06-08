iOS 15 system requirements: Will it run on your iPhone?

(Pocket-lint) - iOS 15 is coming out later this year but as always the question is - will it run on your iPhone? The answer is almost certainly yes, but you can find out more below. You can also check out our guide to all the iOS 15 features, too.

This time, iOS 15 introduces a bunch of new features including upgrades to the Maps, Health Weather, Wallet and FaceTime apps, new Focus features to help you concentrate on tasks, text recognition from photos, a new 'morning summary', redesigned notifications and an improved Siri.

Shared with you also surfaces stuff that's been shared with you in the relevant apps - so you'll see new photos in Photos, for example. There are also new Separation alerts in Find My, too.

iOS 15 is compatible with all iPhones and iPod touch models already running iOS 13 or iOS 14 which means that once again the iPhone 6S / iPhone 6S Plus and original iPhone SE get a reprieve and can run the latest version of Apple's mobile operating system.

The only additions to this list are, of course, the very newest iPhone 12 series.

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone SE (first generation)

iPhone SE (2020 - second generation)

iPod touch (seventh generation)

Writing by Dan Grabham.