Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Apple phone news

Apple doubles down on privacy with new software features

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Apple Apple doubles down on privacy with new software features
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Apple's been making no secret of its strategy when it comes to privacy over the last few years, with high-profile ads and constant updates to make it clear that it sees privacy as a core attraction for customers.

That's not changing at all with the advent of iOS 15, macOS Monterey and WatchOS 8, all of which were unveiled at WWDC this year, and each of which is getting at least some new privacy features.

In iOS, first, Apple's giving its Mail app more options for stopping tracking - Mail Privacy Protection. You can stop email senders knowing when you opened the email, how far you read and other metrics typically used. Similary, you can block your IP address from trackers in Safari.

AppleApple doubles down on privacy with new software features photo 2

A new feature called App Privacy Report will also let you see how individual apps are tracking you, and give you the option to amend this if you don't like how things look.

Another huge change for iOS and iPadOS is that Siri requests will be processed on-device, making for faster responses, the ability to use Siri without an internet connection, and bettery privacy.

For users on iCloud+, the paid-for tiers of iCloud, there will also be Private Relay - a new service to encrypt your web traffic completely, making for a VPN-like privacy shield.

There are a few more tidbits to glean from Apple's full annonucement of the privacy features it's working on, but it's a strong swathe of changes, although it won't be music to the ears of advertisers.

The best mobile phone deals for the Samsung S21, iPhone 12, Google Pixel 4a / 5, OnePlus 8T and more
The best mobile phone deals for the Samsung S21, iPhone 12, Google Pixel 4a / 5, OnePlus 8T and more By Rob Kerr ·

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.
Recommended for you
Apple iOS 15 release date and all the features coming to your iPhone
Apple iOS 15 release date and all the features coming to your iPhone By Britta O'Boyle ·
Apple doubles down on privacy with new software features
Apple doubles down on privacy with new software features By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Apple WWDC 2021: All the announcements that matter
Apple WWDC 2021: All the announcements that matter By Maggie Tillman ·
Oppo X 2021 rollable concept phone review: Rock 'n' roller
Oppo X 2021 rollable concept phone review: Rock 'n' roller By Mike Lowe ·
Honor 50 gets showcased on Twitter as hype mounts for launch
Honor 50 gets showcased on Twitter as hype mounts for launch By Chris Hall ·
4 reasons the Motorola G10 is an absolute steal for only £129.99
4 reasons the Motorola G10 is an absolute steal for only £129.99 By Pocket-lint Promotion ·