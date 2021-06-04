How to hide a photo and your Hidden Photos album on iPhone

(Pocket-lint) - There are plenty of features within iOS software, from closing down all your Safari tabs at once, to using the Apple logo on the back a shortcut button.

Embedded within the Photos app on iPhone is the ability to hide a photo. There are multiple reasons why you might want to hide a photo from your library - maybe it's a photo of a present you don't want your other half to see by accident, or maybe you have some fitness photos you'd rather were for your eyes only, for example.

We won't ask why you might like to hide a photo from your library, we will just tell you how to do it, and while we are at it, we will tell you how to hide the hidden photos album too.

When you hide a photo from your Photo Library on iPhone, it goes into a Hidden Photos album. You won't see it in your main Photo Library again, unless you unhide it.

Follow these steps to hide a photo from your iPhone Photo Library:

Open the Photos app Tap on the photo you want to hide Tap on the share icon in the bottom left corner (rectangle with arrow) Swipe up from the bottom to scroll Tap on 'Hide' from the list of options Select 'Hide Photo'

To see any photos you have hidden on iPhone, you need to open up your HIdden Photos album. From here, you can click on any photo you have hidden and unhide it. It will then return to your Photos library.

Follow the steps below to see hidden photos on iPhone and unhide a photo:

HarmonyOS, Steve Backshall, and more - Pocket-lint Podcast 106 By Rik Henderson · 4 June 2021

Open the Photos app Tap on the Albums tab at the bottom Scroll down to the bottom where you'll see the Utilities section Under this section, you'll see 'Hidden' Tap on 'Hidden' Tap on the photo you want to unhide, if any Select the share icon in the bottom left corner Swipe up from the bottom to scroll Tap on 'Unhide' from the options

It is possible to not only hide a photo on iPhone, but also hide the Hidden Photos album from appearing in your albums at all. If you decide to hide the Hidden Photos album, then you'll need to follow the same steps below to unhide it everytime you want to see any hidden photos.

Open Settings Scroll down to Photos Tap on Photos Toggle off Hidden Album

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.