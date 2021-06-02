iPhone 13 battery details revealed in certification

(Pocket-lint) - With Apple's iPhone 13 range expected for the usual September timeslot, rumours on the devices and their specifications have really ramped up lately.

The latest isn't even a leak as such, as battery details have been posted as part of the official certification process in China.

All devices need 3C (China Compulsory Certificate) certification to be sold in the country, and details are generally posted in official documents - often online.

Therefore, designations believed to refer to the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, and an iPhone 13 mini have been spotted in a listing, showing their battery sizes.

It lists the iPhone 13 Pro Max (A2653) as coming with a 4,352mAh battery, the iPhone 13 (A2656) with a 3,095mAh battery, and the iPhone 13 mini (A2660) with, naturally, the smallest battery capacity, at 2,406mAh.

These are a touch larger than the batteries on the 12 Pro Max, 12 (plus 12 Pro) and 12 mini - 3,687mAh, 2,815mAh and 2,227mAh respectively.

Phone-centric site 91Mobiles reported on the battery sizes, which are based on a screengrab posted on Weibo.

Other recent iPhone 13 leaks include the 120Hz Samsung panel reportedly entering manufacture for the new handsets. You can read about that and other rumours in our round up here.

Writing by Rik Henderson.