(Pocket-lint) - Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 13 models in the latter half of this year - likely in September - and the latest report claims production has started for the low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) displays with 120Hz refresh rates, expected for the Pro models.

The report - which comes from South Korean outlet The Elec (via 91 Mobiles) - claims Samsung will supply Apple with the LTPO 120Hz OLED displays for the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, while LG will be supplying the OLED displays for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini.

The report said the display production has started a month earlier than things started for the iPhone 12 models. This could suggest Apple is hoping to avoid delays again and we can expect a return to a September launch for the iPhone in 2021.

Apple has offered 120Hz Pro Motion displays on its iPad Pro line since 2017 but the technology has yet to transfer to the iPhone, despite many other phone manufacturers offering 120Hz displays, including Samsung and OnePlus. Google is also expected to offer 120Hz refresh rates on its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, due out in October.

You can read all about what a 120Hz refresh rate means in our separate feature. We also have another feature rounding up all the rumours surrounding the iPhone 13 models, which include a smaller notch and in-display fingerprint sensor.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.