(Pocket-lint) - There are plenty of features within the iOS software on your iPhone that allow you to perform various tasks.

Some of these are easy to find, such as turning Bluetooth or Wi-Fi on, while others, like closing down all Safari tabs at the same time or using the Apple logo as a secret button, are a little more hidden.

Silencing unknown callers falls into the latter camp. And when we say silencing, we don't mean silencing the call once it has started ringing, we mean silencing unknown callers and numbers so they don't ring at all and are sent to your voicemail.

Here's how to silence unknown callers on your iPhone so you know when your iPhone rings, it's someone you know.

To silence your iPhone so it doesn't ring when an unknown caller or number rings you, follow the steps below.

It's worth noting that when you turn this on, you'll still see the call appear in your Recents List and you'll get a notification pop up saying "silenced call" with the number, but your iPhone won't ring when the call comes through and the caller will be sent to your voicemail.

Open Settings on your iPhone Scroll down and tap on Phone Tap on 'Silence Unknown Callers' Switch the toggle to on

If you want to block a specifc number so they aren't just silenced, but they aren't able to call you, FaceTime you, email you or message you, follow the steps below:

Open the Phone app on your iPhone Tap on the Recents tab at the bottom Tap on the 'i' next to the number you want to block Select 'Block this Caller' at the bottom of the contact card

If you want to block a contact you have saved on your phone, follow these steps below:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone Scroll down and tap on Phone Tap on Blocked Contacts Select 'Add New...' Search for the contact you want to block

To see which numbers you have blocked on your iPhone, follow the steps below:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone Scroll down and tap on Phone Tap on Blocked Contacts A list of your Blocked Contacts will appear To unblock a contact, press Edit in the top right and select Unblock

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.