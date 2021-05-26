(Pocket-lint) - We all love a secret or more hidden trick in software and there are plenty in iOS. From closing down all your Safari tabs at once, to turning Back Tap on your iPhone so you can double or triple tap the Apple Logo on the rear to complete a task you've set.

There are some excellent gems worth knowing. We've got a separate iPhone tips and tricks feature, but every now and then, we like to pull some of our favourite tricks out, like how to scan and sign a document with your iPhone, or set your camera flash up as a notification indicator.

Here we are looking at how to stop the In-App review alerts appearing on your phone when you're using an app.

App feedback pop ups are on by default so you may have seen a box appear when you're using an app that asks you if you're enjoying the app, with the option to give it a star rating between one and five and submit your feedback.

If you're someone that loves an app but you don't necessarily want to review it or offer the developers your feedback, you can turn the in-app review alerts off so you don't get reminders to review an app whilst you're using it or when you close it down.

Follow these steps to turn app review pop ups off:

Open Settings on your iPhone or iPad Scroll down to App Store Un-toggle In-App Ratings & Reviews

That's it, you're all done. You should no longer get those pop ups asking you if you're enjoying a certain app. You are welcome.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.