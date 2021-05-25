(Pocket-lint) - Apple's voice assistant Siri has a number of different options when it comes to its voice. It's no longer female by default, and you can choose from a number of different accents, as well as between male and female, depending on your preference.

Here is how to change Siri's voice on iPhone and iPad, as well as how to teach Siri how to pronounce certain names to make sure it always says them right.

You can choose between American, Australian, British, Indian, Irish and South African in terms of accents for Siri. Within those, there is a choice of four American voices and two voices for all the others, making a total of 14 voices to choose from.

To change Siri's voice, follow these steps:

Open Settings Tap on 'Siri & Search' Tap on Siri Voice Select the accent you want Siri to sound like Select the voice within the accent

It's also worth noting you can change the language too so if you love the Irish accent for example, but you want Irish Siri to use American English, you can select American English in language.

Open Settings > Tap on Siri & Search > Tap on Language > Select your preference.

Have you got a name that everyone always seems to pronounce wrong? Or does Siri always say a name in your contacts wrong when you ask it to call them?

You can teach Siri how to pronounce certain names so when it says that name, it says it the way you want it said.

To teach Siri how to pronounce a name differently, follow the steps below:

Say "Hey Siri, learn how to pronounce [contact name] Say how you would pronounce the name when prompted by Siri Play the options displayed on the screen Select the option that best mimics how you want the name pronounced Siri will say "Great, I will pronounce it '[contact name]' from now on.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.