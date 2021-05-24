(Pocket-lint) - Who doesn't love a hidden trick? Whether it's setting up the Apple logo on the back of your iPhone as a secret button, taking a full page screenshot of an entire webpage, or closing down all Safari tabs at once, Apple's iPhone has plenty of handy tricks embedded within its iOS software.

If, like us, you often place your iPhone face down, this trick in this feature is a great one to know. You can set your iPhone up so the camera flash lights up when you get a notification come though. Here's how.

As with turning the Apple logo on the back of your iPhone into a secret button, turning your camera flash into a notification indicator is found in the accessibility options of iOS.

When enabled, the flash next to the rear camera lenses will flash when a notification comes through. You can't customise which notifications will cause the camera flash to light up however so bear in mind that when you turn this on, all notifications will cause the flash to light up briefly.

Follow the steps below to turn your camera flash into a notification indicator:

Open Settings on your iPhone Tap on Accessibility Tap on Audio/Visual Toggle on LED Flash for alerts Toggle on Flash on Silent

You can read more iPhone tips and tricks in our separate feature. You can also head to our Apple hub if you want to track down our separate how tos on some of the more secret and hidden tips.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.