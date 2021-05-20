(Pocket-lint) - There are some great tips and tricks hidden within iPhone's software. Whether it's scanning a document without a third party app, or using the Apple logo on the back as another button, it's got some excellent gems to make everything a little easier.

We've got a feature rounding up some of the best tips and tricks for iPhone, but here we are focusing on how to close down all Safari tabs on your iPhone at once.

You might already know how to do this, but if you don't, you are welcome, because this little trick is one of our favourites.

If you're like us and you end up with multiple Safari tabs open, closing them all down individually can take a very long time. We've had 220 open before.

You'll still need to close them down individually if there are some tabs you want to keep open - or you could make a note of these and reopen them afterwards - but if you want to close them all down in one fell swoop, here's how:

Open the Safari app on your iPhone Press and hold the squares in the bottom right corner Tap on 'Close All [x] Tabs Confirm 'Close All [x] Tabs

If you have a MacBook signed into the same Apple ID as your iPhone, when you open the Safari app and you tap on the two squares on the bottom right corner, you will see a list of the pages open on your MacBook below those open on your iPhone.

It isn't possible to close them all down at once from your iPhone, but swiping right to left on each tab in the list will see the "Close" option appear, allowing you to click on it and close it on your Mac from your iPhone.

Private Browsing Mode on Safari allows you to visit websites without Safari remembering what pages you've visited, your search history or your Autofill information when you close the tab down.

To open a Private Browsing Tab in Safari on your iPhone, follow these steps:

Open the Safari app on your iPhone Press and hold the squares in the bottom right corner Select 'New Private Tab'

You can also tap the squares once, tap on 'Private' in the left corner to highlight it and tap on the '+' in the middle to open a new Private Browsing Tab.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.