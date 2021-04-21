(Pocket-lint) - It looks like your iPhone and iPad will get new tricks in mere days.

Apple has released several beta versions of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 for developers to test, signaling the software updates are nearing a release for the general public. However, the company held a Spring Loaded April 2021 event with no word on when the updates will launch. It did, however, put out a few press releases for its new hardware products, and buried at the bottom are clues about when the updates will finally arrive.

For instance, in a press release for Apple’s Tile-like AirTag tracker, Apple quietly revealed that iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 will release starting "next week”. Keep in mind the AirTags go on sale Friday 30 April 2021 and will only work with devices running iOS 14.5 or higher. In another press release for the new purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini, Apple said the phones will ship with iOS 14.5. They, too, are set to go on sale on 30 April.

Add it all up, and the next software updates to Apple's phone and tablet operating systems could arrive by the end of the month. They're not huge updates, but there are plenty of welcomed enhancements including the ability to unlock your iPhone X or later using Face ID while wearing a face mask.

Check out our in-depth guide here to explore all the new features coming to your iPhone and iPad.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.