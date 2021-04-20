(Pocket-lint) - Apple's AirTags are an iPhone accessory that allow you to keep track of important items, such as your keys or your backpack, through the Find My app and network.

They are small, circular devices that can be personalised, whilst also featuring an IP67 rating, user-replaceable battery and Apple's U1 chip that can also be found in the iPhone 12 models and iPhone 11 models.

This U1 chip allows the AirTags to offer a feature called Precision Finding. Here is everything you need to know about Precision Finding and how it works.

Precision Finding is an advanced technology within Apple's AirTags that can more accurately determine the distance and direction to a lost AirTag when it is in range.

It allows users to get more precise directions to their items, so long as they have an iPhone 12 model or iPhone 11 model.

Precision Finding offers directional instructions on your iPhone display to guide users to their lost AirTag when they tap on the "Play Sound" button within the Find My app for the respective AirTag. A large arrow showing which direction to walk, with instructions like "16ft to your right" and "0.1ft nearby" will appear, helping users to pinpoint their devices.

Precision Finding takes advantage of the U1 chip within AirTags and the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 models. Apple's U1 chip uses ultra-wide band techology to precisely locate and communicate with other U1-equipped devices, enabling AirTags and iPhone 12/11 models to work together.

The technology fuses input from your iPhone's camera, ARKit, accelerometer and gyroscope in order to guide you to your lost AirTag using a combination of sound, haptics, and visual feedback.

Precision Finding can also work with the accessibility features built into iOS, like VoiceOver, directing users who are blind or low-vision to an AirTag with directions as mentioned above, "AirTag is 9 feet away on your left", for example.

Precision Finding requires the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max in order to work.

Motorola's new Moto G9 Plus is a stunner of a phone - find out why, right here By Pocket-lint Promotion · 20 April 2021

Precision Finding is also not available in countries and regions where Ultra Wideband technology is restricted.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.