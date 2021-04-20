  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Apple phone news

Apple debuts a stunning purple finish for iPhone 12 and 12 mini

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Apple Apple debuts a stunning purple finish for iPhone 12 and 12 mini
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has updated its iPhone 12 series with a fresh new paint job.

In probably one of its shortest iPhone announcements ever, the company announced during its Spring Loaded event that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will be available in a stunning purple shade. Purple has "elements of sophistication and brightness", said CEO Tim Cook. 

The new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in purple will ship with iOS 14.5. They will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB options. Pricing will stay the same, but Apple said you can preorder them starting 23 April 2021. They will officially launch and be for sale on 30 April.

In addition to the new colour, which joins existing black, white, red, green, and blue options for the iPhone 12 series, Apple also introduced a new MagSafe leather case and a leather sleeve case in a Deep Violet colour, which should match the new purple iPhone colour perfectly. 

Best smartphones 2021 rated: The top mobile phones available to buy today
Best smartphones 2021 rated: The top mobile phones available to buy today By Chris Hall ·

Apple

This story is developing...

Writing by Maggie Tillman.
Recommended for you
Apple's Spring Loaded event: How to watch and what to expect
Apple's Spring Loaded event: How to watch and what to expect By Maggie Tillman ·
Is your iPhone storage full? Here's how to free up space on iPhone
Is your iPhone storage full? Here's how to free up space on iPhone By Elyse Betters ·
Nokia through the years: The best and worst phones, in pictures
Nokia through the years: The best and worst phones, in pictures By Maggie Tillman ·