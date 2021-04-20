(Pocket-lint) - Apple has updated its iPhone 12 series with a fresh new paint job.

In probably one of its shortest iPhone announcements ever, the company announced during its Spring Loaded event that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will be available in a stunning purple shade. Purple has "elements of sophistication and brightness", said CEO Tim Cook.

The new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in purple will ship with iOS 14.5. They will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB options. Pricing will stay the same, but Apple said you can preorder them starting 23 April 2021. They will officially launch and be for sale on 30 April.

In addition to the new colour, which joins existing black, white, red, green, and blue options for the iPhone 12 series, Apple also introduced a new MagSafe leather case and a leather sleeve case in a Deep Violet colour, which should match the new purple iPhone colour perfectly.

