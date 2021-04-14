(Pocket-lint) - We haven't even seen the launch of the 2021 iPhones yet, but rumours and predictions have already start to appear surrounding the 2022 models.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via AppleInsider), the top-tier iPhone 14 models will come with a 48-megapixel sensor. Kuo said in a note to investors that he believed the devices would offer a wide angle camera with an 1/1.3-inch 48MP CMOS image sensor.

He said: "We believe that the new 2H22 iPhone may support direct 48MP output and 12MP (four cells merge output mode) output simultaneously."

Kuo added: "With 12MP output, the CIS pixel size of the new 2H22 iPhone increases to about 2.5um, which is significantly larger than the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, and larger than existing Android phones, and close to the DSC level."

It's said that the pixel size at the 48-megapixel native resolution comes in at around 1.25µm pixels. Kuo also said the new sensor would support 8K video recording - something Samsung's flagships offer, as well as the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro and Xiaomi's Mi 11 Ultra.

Aside from the new camera sensor prediction, Kuo also suggested Apple would discontinue the iPhone mini line in 2022 - a rumour we have heard before and still hope isn't true.

You can read all about the upcoming iPhones for 2021 and all the rumours surrounding them in our iPhone 13 feature, but for now, we would take everything about the iPhone 14 models with a pinch of salt because they are a long way off and a lot can change in 18 months.

Best smartphones 2021 rated: The top mobile phones available to buy today By Chris Hall · 14 April 2021

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.