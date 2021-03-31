The iPhone 13 Pro Max might feature a f/1.5 wide camera

(Pocket-lint) - The upcoming Apple flagship phone will include a f/1.5 aperture wide-angle camera.

That's according to regular Apple leaker Ming-Chi Kuo, who often quotes sources from Apple's supply chain. He has a decent rate of accuracy.

The detail came in a note from the analyst this week about Apple's camera lens supply. The note mentions an f/1.5 lens that would potentially come to the next Pro Max.

While most - including us - are labelling the new iPhones as being called iPhone 13, we think it quite likely that Apple will call the new handsets iPhone 14 due to the negative connotations with the number 13.

Kuo suggests that other iPhone models will retain similar camera setups to the current iPhone 12 series.

The current iPhone 12 Pro Max camera setup boasts three 12 megapixel sensors with f/1.6 (wide), f/2.2 (telephoto) and f/2.4 (ultrawide) apertures.

In our iPhone 12 Pro Max review we said "it won't be to everyone's liking, but if you want big then this iPhone delivers without making the form-factor awkward to hold or use."

Writing by Dan Grabham.