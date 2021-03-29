Will the iPhone 13 come with a matte black finish?

(Pocket-lint) - Will the next iPhone come in a matte black finish? That seems to be the suggestion made by the latest leak from Apple tipster Max Weinbach.

There may also be a bronze colour, too, as well as a new coating on the iPhone 13 Pro stainless steel surround to prevent fingerprints.

You'd have to think the matte black finish would come to the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max given recent form, which has seen glossier finishes stick to the standard iPhone 12 handsets. The iPhone 12 Pro has a graphite finish which has its origins in Apple's space gray iPads and MacBooks.

The move would certainly be welcome - the reaction to this year's Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has been very positive. It wouldn't be the first time Apple has tried a matte black finish on an iPhone either; there was a matte black version of the iPhone 7, but it quickly became apparent that it scratched very easily.

The 'Jet Black' glossy version was even worse for scratches - it was also a complete fingerprint magnet.

We're expecting the iPhone 13 to bring a few enhancements, though not a revelation in design. Weinbach suggests there will be a camera redesign with a smaller protrusion than the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.

Writing by Dan Grabham.