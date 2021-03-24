(Pocket-lint) - Apple launched the iPhone X with a large notch in 2017 and despite some design changes here and there, notably the squarer edges on the iPhone 12 models, the notch has remained the same.

Based on the latest leak though, that might be set to change for the iPhone 13 models, due out later this year. MacRumours were sent a photo of some front glass panels claimed to be for the iPhone 13 models and they show a smaller notch and relocated ear piece.

The photo came from Greek repair provider iRepair and it's said the same 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes were present - suggesting we might see an iPhone 13 mini despite claims the iPhone 12 mini hadn't sold well.

Along with the reduced notch, the image of the front panels also suggests the ear piece - which is currently in the notch - would move to the top bezel. Previous rumours from analysts have claimed the notch would reduce thanks to components being consolidated, though the ear piece relocating wasn't mentioned in those reports.

It's rumoured that while the move to a smaller notch will happen in 2021, Apple could opt for a punch hole design - like Samsung - in 2022 and an all-screen design with under-display fingerprint sensor in 2023. Keep in mind that rumours of an under-display fingeprint sensor have also been claimed for the iPhone 13 models.

Other recent rumours surrounding the iPhone 13 include Samsung apparently working on LTPO displays with Promotion and an on sale date of end of September. You can read our iPhone 13 rumour round up for all the latest.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.