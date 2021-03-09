(Pocket-lint) - Apple is planning to introduce both a unibody rear lens design and periscope arrays on future iPhone models.

That's according to reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who, in a note to investors published by AppleInsider, predicted the changes to Apple's camera setup on the smartphone models for 2022 and 2023.

As outlined in Kuo's prediction, next year's iPhone will adopt a unibody design that integrates the camera's voice coil motor with the entire lens array. This is different from the design on current models, which separate these elements, and such a change could help save internal space and deliver improved durability.

The noted tipster also suggested that Apple will look to convert more devices onto a 7P telephoto lens array, moving away from the 6P stack currently used on some models.

Essentially, this allows the wide-angle module to increase light gathering and decrease the likelihood of a chromatic aberration.

That's not all the fun predicted by Kuo, either. In the 2023 iPhone, the analyst details how Apple will implement a periscope telephoto lens for the first time.

These lenses typically compose of prisms and mirrors that work to extend the focal lens of a lens array, and can be used to direct light towards a phone's sensor.

DJI FPV drone, Arlo doorbell review, and more - Pocket-lint Podcast 93 By Rik Henderson · 9 March 2021

There's even a thought for the 2021 iPhone lineup, with Kuo indicating that Apple will tweak the optics and move from glass to plastic cover materials for Face ID.

Of course, since most of these hints from Kuo are related to iPhone devices that won't launch any time soon, it's important to take them with a grain of salt.

While they may well be an indication of Apple's current plans for its camera setup, things can change very quickly - only time will tell just when or if Apple decides to roll with these unibody and periscope changes.

Writing by Conor Allison.