(Pocket-lint) - News about Apple working on a foldable iPhone and next-generation iPhone SE surfaced earlier, thanks to a well-respected analyst with a strong track record. Now, that same analyst is claiming Apple will release four iPhone models in 2021.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors), all four iPhone models will come in the same sizes as the 2020 lineup. Kuo said we can expect iPhone 13 Pro models, too, which will feature energy-efficient 120Hz LTPO displays and an upgraded ultra-wide camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens and autofocus.

The entire iPhone 13 series will reportedly include bigger batteries and smaller display cutouts. Other than that, the 2021 models won't be too different from the existing models. Kuo said the iPhone won't offer USB-C in 2021, and that all four models will feature Qualcomm's X60 5G modem.

There was no mention of Apple adding an in-display fingerprint scanner to the 2021 models - something Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said to expect. Kuo's research note further said that there will be "no portless design" this year after all. That's also been heavily rumoured for years.

Finally, looking ahead to Apple's 2022 lineups, Kuo thinks some iPhone models next year will feature a punch-hole display cutout.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.