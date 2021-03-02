(Pocket-lint) - News about Apple working on a foldable iPhone surfaced earlier, thanks to a well-respected analyst with a strong track record. Now, that same analyst is claiming the next-generation version of the 2020 iPhone SE will debut sometime during the first half of 2022.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors), the new model won't be fairly different from the existing one, adding mainly support for 5G and an upgraded processor. The look and specs should be fairly similar to the 4.7-inch ‌iPhone SE‌ that launched in April 2020, he said. That phone is a lot like the iPhone 8 but with some improved internals including the A13 chip from the iPhone 11 series.

In our review of the current iPhone SE, we said it's quite a remarkable iPhone. Sure, it's built around three-year-old hardware, but for an affordable phone, the SE delivers the kind of power that will keep you content, without the need to upgrade in the immediate future. That's appealing to all those iPhone 6, 6S, 7, 7S, and iPhone 8 users who want to upgrade but don't want a pricier phone.

As for the next-generation version, Kuo thinks the experience will "significantly improve" if Apple were to add a ‌Touch ID‌ power button, but he also has "no visibility" on whether that will actually happen.

For a round-up of all the new iPhone SE rumours, see Pocket-lint's guide.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.