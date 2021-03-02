(Pocket-lint) - If you need more evidence that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone, a well-respected analyst with a strong track record is now claiming Apple is developing such a phone, and it could be targeting a 2023 launch.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors), Apple's foldable iPhone could have a screen between 7.5 and 8 inches. It will be iPad Mini-sized when folded out, too, meaning it'll be more like a Galaxy Fold rather than the Galaxy Z Flip or Moto Razr approach of having a compact folding phone.

Apple still trying to solve "key technology and mass production issues". If it can do so this year, then the phone will launch in two years. Kuo noted the product has "not yet officially kicked off", however, which means it could be in the research stage. Apple could always decide to kill the project later.

Keep in mind, in January 2021, Bloomberg also claimed Apple is working on a foldable iPhone, though it suggested the phone would be much smaller.

It also said the Cupertino-based company is years away from launching a device for consumers, as it was only working on the display and hadn't even begun the rest of the phone. The first prototypes of the screen were reportedly a lot like foldable displays already available from manufacturers such as Samsung and Motorola and others. Apple is reportedly hoping to design a foldable iPhone with a mostly "invisible hinge", too, Bloomberg said.

It'll be interesting to see whether Apple can truly achieve an invisible hinge. That would help its phone to certainly standout, given foldable phones will have been around for years by the time a foldable iPhone apparently is even ready to launch. We'll keep you posted as we learn more.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.