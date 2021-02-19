(Pocket-lint) - Apple is possibly making a new iPhone charging accessory: A battery pack that magnetically attaches using MagSafe.

According to Bloomberg, Apple already has developed prototypes - some with a rubber exterior. The battery pack accessory has been in development for at least a year, but there have been some hurdles, as the iPhone’s software sometimes thinks the pack is overheating. Bloomberg said Apple takes announcing charging accessories seriously ever since it had to shelve the previously announced AirPower charging mat in 2019.

Keep in mind word about a new battery pack first began popping up after a reference was found in the iOS 14.5 beta code, as spotted by MacRumors. Bloomberg said that reference has been removed and ongoing development problems could result in the accessory being delayed or canceled.

In addition to the accessory news, Bloomberg's report also noted that the iPhone lineup likely won't receive support for reverse wireless charging anytime soon. Apple is reportedly interested in allowing its devices to charge one another, and that it even hoped the 2019 iPhone range would be able to wirelessly charge AirPods. That capability never came to fruition and is “unlikely in the near future", according to Bloomberg.

For more about Apple’s current lineup of MagSafe accessories, which attach onto the back of the iPhone via an embedded circle of magnets, see our guide.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.