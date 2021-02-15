(Pocket-lint) - Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 13 series in the latter half of 2021 and the most recent rumour suggests it could come with an always-on display.

The video - which comes from leaker Max Weinbach via EverthingApplePro - claims the iPhone 13 will have an always-on display that will show some icons, like the battery and clock, even when the screen is locked.

Weinbach claims notifications will still appear on the lock screen "using a bar and icons" but the entire display won't light up as it does now. He said: "Instead, it will display it just like you're used to right now, except dimmed down and only temporarily."

Always-on displays are nothing new. Android devices have had them for years. Apple also released an always-on display on the Apple Watch Series 5 in 2019 so it wouldn't been too surprising to see the technology come to the iPhone too.

Weinbach doesn't state whether all iPhone 13 models will get the always-on display. It is possible it would only come to the Pro models, given Apple doesn't offer the always-on display on the cheaper Apple Watch SE.

His report also mentions an automatic astrophotography mode when stars or the moon are detected coming to the iPhone 13 and a stronger MagSafe magnet array. Additionally, the launch of the long-rumoured AirTags was said to be March or April in the video and the Apple Watch Series 7 was also mentioned, with Weinbach dispelling rumours of glucose monitoring.

You can read all about the rumours surrounding the iPhone 13 in our separate feature, as well as AirTags and the Apple Watch Series 7.

Check out these excellent cases for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series By Pocket-lint Promotion · 15 February 2021

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.