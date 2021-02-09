(Pocket-lint) - Apple's next mobile operating system update, iOS 14.5, will reportedly include the ability to select a third-party default music service, such as Spotify, when you ask Siri to play a song.

As spotted by MacRumors, the current iOS 14.5 beta can change your third-party default music service. So far, it looks like when you ask Siri to play a song on iOS 14.5, you will be asked to select from a series of app you want to use to play it. This is all according to a screenshot shared on Reddit. However, other reports note that Siri doesn't present apps for you to choose from.

Instead, Siri just prompts for access to Spotify data, and then requests for songs will go through Spotify going forward. Other users on Reddit have reported the feature works differently for them, too. Remember that iOS 14.5 and this feature are still in testing. The feature may never land in the final release. But it all does indicate Apple is considering letting users change their default music app.

Keep in mind Apple also started letting users change their default mail or browser apps with the release of iOS 14 last year.

For more about what's new in iOS 14.5 as well as the companion update for iPad, see our round-up of features from the betas here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.