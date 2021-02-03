(Pocket-lint) - The four Apple iPhone 13 models expected to arrive in the latter half of 2021 are all rumoured to be coming with an upgraded ultra wide camera lens.

According to Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Thomas O'Malley in an investor note shared with MacRumours, the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will all see an ultra wide sensor with a wider f/1.8 aperture.

All the iPhone 12 models currently have an ultra wide angle lens with an f/2.4 aperture so the iPhone 13 models should be much better equipped for low light photography if the analysts are right, with the wider aperture allowing in more light.

The rumour supports a previous report from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who claimed in November 2020 that an upgraded ultra wide angle camera lens with an f/1.8 aperture was coming to the iPhone 13 models, though he specified the Pro models rather than all four. Kuo said all four models would see the upgrade in 2022 instead.

Additionally, the Barclays analysts said the iPhone 13 Pro would come with the upgraded telephoto lens from the iPhone 12 Pro Max, realigning the Pro models in terms of specs.

The Apple iPhone 13 models - or iPhone 12S models as they have also been referred to - are expected to arrive at some point in September 2021.

You can read all about the rumours surrounding the models so far in our separate feature, but as a summary so far, display sizes are expected to stay the same as iPhone 12 models and the sensor-stabilisation feature from the iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to be coming to more models.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.