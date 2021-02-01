What's new in iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5?

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has released the first beta of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 iOS and macOS for developers to test.

In addition to the developer betas, Apple has announced it is rolling out next-hour precipitation - a feature that launched in the US with iOS 14 - to the UK and Ireland. Available in the Weather app and in the Weather widget, the feature is essentially a new chart that shows a minute-by-minute forecast of rain or snow over the next hour.

Anyway, here are all the new features coming to your iPhone or iPad.

Registered developers can download the profile for the first developer betas from the Apple Developer Center. Future beta versions will be available over the air.

You can now unlock your iPhone while wearing a mask - but the feature only works on iPhone (not iPad) and it requires an Apple Watch. Your watch essentially unlocks your iPhone when you try to use Face ID while wearing a mask that's covering both your mouth and nose.

Note: The Apple Watch must be on your wrist and unlocked.

Apple said developers are now required to get your permission before tracking you, and you can see or change which apps you have given permission in Settings.

You can now ask Siri to call your emergency contacts.

While running iOS/iPadOS 14.5, your iPhone and iPad can support the latest Xbox and Playstation game controllers.

Nope. Apple said it expanded the handwriting recognition and Scribble features on iPad to support Portuguese, French, Italian, German, and Spanish. That means, with an Apple Pencil, you can write by hand in these languages in any text field, as well as easily select, cut, and paste text into another doc as typed text.

Also, Apple included "improvements" to additional features, such as Share ETA in CarPlay and 5G global DualSIM support.

Once developers test the betas, Apple will iron out any bugs and officially release the software to the public. That could happen in a matter of weeks.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.