You can program the Apple logo on the back of your iPhone to be a secret button when you double tap or triple tap it. Here's how to set Back Tap up.

There are a number of clever features built into Apple's iOS software - some of which you will find in our iPhone tips and tricks - but a feature called Back Tap is one of our absolute favourites. We love it so much, we felt it deserved its own explainer.

Back Tap turns the Apple logo on the back of your iPhone into a secret button. Yes really. You can program the logo to take a screenshot when you double tap it and launch Shazam when you triple tap it for example, or you can set up a Siri Shortcut to use as the double and triple tap, such as call your partner.

Back Tap is not on by default though. Here's what you can make the Apple logo secret button do and how to set up Back Tap.

What is Back Tap and what options are there?

The feature that turns the Apple logo on the back of your iPhone into a secret button is called Back Tap. It is hidden within the Accessibility settings of your iPhone and it is switched off by default. If you turn it on, you can choose a number of options to happen when you double tap or triple tap the logo on the back of your iPhone.

The standard options available for both double tap and triple tap are:

None

Accessibility Shortcut

App Switcher

Camera

Control Centre

Home

Lock Rotation

Lock Screen

Mute

Notification Centre

Reachability

Screenshot

Shake

Siri

Spotlight

Torch

Volume Down

Volume Up

Apple Watch Mirroring

Assistive Touch

Background Sounds

Classic Invert

Colour Filters

Control Nearby Devices

Detection Mode

Magnifier

Smart Invert

Speak Screen

VoiceOver

Zoom

Zoom Controller

Scroll Down

Scroll Up

There are also Siri Shortcuts at the bottom of the list of options. If you have created Siri Shortcuts, they will appear here. If you haven't, you can create a Siri Shortcut, such as Send a WhatsApp message to your partner, show your News Today feed, or call your bestie for example. You'll then be able to use any of the Shortcuts you create as an option for double tapping or triple tapping the Apple logo.

How to setup the Apple logo as a secret button

To turn the Apple logo on the back of your iPhone into a secret button when you double tap or triple tap it, follow the steps below:

Open Settings on your iPhone Tap on Accessibility Tap on Touch Tap on Back Tap at the bottom Tap on Double Tap Select the shortcut you want to happen when you double tap the Apple logo Tap on Back Tap at the top of your screen Tap on Triple Tap Select the shortcut you want to happen when you triple tap the Apple logo

How to use the Apple logo as a secret button

Once you have setup Back Tap, using the feature is very easy. You just double tap or triple tap the back of your iPhone around where the Apple logo is. It works even when you have a case on in our experience, though we haven't tried it with all cases of course.

You don't need to push the logo, just double or triple tap the logo with your finger and the shortcut you have selected for that action will happen straight away, whether a call or a screenshot.

Note: If you have a case on, you may just need to make a note where the Apple logo is on your device. For the iPhone 11, 12 models, iPhone 13 models and iPhone 14 models, it is in the middle of the rear for example, while on the iPhone XR, it is above the middle in the top third. Back Tap should work when you tap anywhere on the back of your iPhone though.