iPhone 12 Max sensor-shift stablilisation could come to all iPhone 13 or 14 handsets

(Pocket-lint) - The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a bunch of extra camera capabilities including sensor-shift image stabilisation meaning near-complete elimination of camera shake.

According to new reports, the tech is set to come to the whole of the next-generation iPhone lineup. Logically this will be called the iPhone 13 series, but there's every chance that Apple will skip ahead to iPhone 14 considering the negativity around using the number 13.

Not every next-gen iPhone will have a triple lens, so the tech will work on dual-lens handsets as well.

According to DigiTimes, "Apple’s next-generation iPhones slated for launch in the second half of 2021 will all come with sensor-shift stabilization technology, according to industry sources".

Other rumours suggest we could also get an in-display fingerprint sensor to get around the problem of face masks not working with Face ID. We should also get higher refresh rate displays. There may also be a reduced notch, while the sizeable camera housing may also be reduced in size.

Apple has also now started work on developing its own modem hardware rather than using that of Qualcomm. Using its own modem means it can be tightly integrated onto the A-Series platform used by the iPhone, although the difficulties experienced by Intel in developing its own 5G chip show that this is not an easy task.

Writing by Dan Grabham.