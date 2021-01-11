(Pocket-lint) - The iPhone 13 is set to feature a near-identical design to the current crop of Apple smartphones, though the notch could be in line for a tweak compared to previous models.

That's according to a new report from Japanese outlet Mac Otakara, who, citing its sources from the Chinese supply chain, suggests that the height and width of the four new iPhone models will remain the same. The only change to the outer body will be the thickness, which will be increased by around 0.26mm, with an apparent change to the front-facing camera hinting at a slightly reduced notch.

As detailed in the report, the TrueDepth camera is expected to get narrower because the receiver at the top of the display will move to the case's edge, which could allow Apple to slice the notch's overall shape.

There are slight tweaks to the rear camera, too, with the unit expected to increase by 0.9mm on the iPhone 13, with Apple also reportedly looking to "cover the entire camera unit with sapphire glass". It's rumoured that all models could feature sensor-shift image stabilisation, as well - something that was only included on the iPhone 12 Pro Max last time around.

As always, however, it's important to keep these (very) early leaks in perspective. We've already seen some reports suggest that the phones will feature a 120Hz display, with Apple also expected to include a new A15 chip, but there's still many months left for the finer details to emerge.

One thing is for sure, though - plenty of iPhone fans would welcome the notch being handed a reduced role on the display.

Writing by Conor Allison.