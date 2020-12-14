iOS 14.3 is coming: What's in Apple's new iPhone update?

(Pocket-lint) - iOS 14.3 is out today, with updates for several new key Apple features we've been waiting for.

There's support for the incoming Fitness+ service as well as Apple's new AirPods Max headphones. There will also be a new Apple Watch update to support Fitness+, too.

If you're lucky enough to have an iPhone 12 Pro or Pro Max you can also take and edit those photos in ProRAW mode - we're looking forward to testing out how that works.

There are also updates for the TV, Health and Weather apps among others plus support for the awaited App Clips feature, enabling you to do things like pay for parking without downloading a full app.

The TV app has a tab for Apple TV+ content, while the Weather app now has air quality data for selected countries.

Here are the full iOS 14.3 release notes.

A new fitness experience powered by Apple Watch with studio-style workouts available on your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV (Apple Watch Series 3 and later)

New Fitness app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV to browse Fitness+ workouts, trainers, and personalized recommendations

Video workouts added each week in ten popular workout types: High Intensity Interval Training, Indoor Cycling, Yoga, Core, Strength, Dance, Rowing, Treadmill Walking, Treadmill Running, and Mindful Cooldown

Playlists curated by Fitness+ trainers to complement your workout

Fitness+ subscription available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and United States

Support for AirPods Max, new over-ear headphones

High fidelity audio for rich sound

Adaptive EQ adapts sound in real time to the personal fit of ear cushions

Active Noise Cancellation to block out environmental noise

Transparency mode to hear the environment around you

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for a theater-like listening experience

Apple ProRAW photos can be captured on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple ProRAW photos can be edited in the Photos app

Option to record video at 25 fps

Mirror the front facing camera for still photos on iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X

New privacy information section on App Store pages that includes a developer-reported summary of the app’s privacy practices

An all-new Apple TV+ tab makes it easy to discover and watch Apple Original shows and movies

Enhanced search so you can browse by category such as genre, and see recent searches and suggestions as you type

Top search results shown with the most relevant matches across movies, TV shows, cast, channels, and sports

Support for launching App Clips by scanning Apple-designed App Clip Codes via Camera or from Control Center

Ability to indicate pregnancy, lactation, or contraceptive use in Cycle Tracking in the Health app in order to better manage period and fertile window predictions

Air quality data is now available in Weather, Maps, and Siri for locations in China mainland

Air quality health recommendations are provided in Weather and Siri for the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Mexico at certain air quality levels

Air quality data in Weather, Maps, and Siri reflects updated national scales for Germany and Mexico

Ecosia search engine option in Safari

Some MMS messages may not be received

Contact groups failed to display members when composing a message

Some videos would not appear correctly when shared from the Photos app

App folders may fail to open

Spotlight search results, and opening apps from Spotlight may not work

Bluetooth could be unavailable in Settings

MagSafe Duo Charger could wirelessly charge your iPhone at less than the maximum power

Wireless accessories and peripherals using the WAC protocol could fail to complete setup

The keyboard would dismiss when adding a list in Reminders while using VoiceOver

