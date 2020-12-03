Older iPhone owners now get better quality FaceTime calls

(Pocket-lint) - If you've got a decent web of friends and family who all use iPhones, FaceTime can be a brilliant way to catch up with them without having to faff around with the relatively more complicated likes of Zoom.

On a bunch of older iPhones, though - meaning models that only released a few years ago, you were limited to 720p video recording, which could make for slightly blurry and muddy images under the wrong lighting.

Apple seems to have decided to fix that, though, with the release of iOS 14.2 recently. Although it didn't say anything about this in the change notes for downloading the update, the team at The Verge has spotted that the product comparison pages for a bunch of recent iPhones have been updated to reflect the new FaceTime experience.

Which phones have made the jump? It appears to be all of the iPhones 8, X, XR, XS, SE, and 11, including the Max and Pro versions where applicable. That's a pretty wide range of phones to get the upgrade, bringing the last couple of years of releases into line with what the 12 can offer.

Of course, it's unlikely to have changed other facets of the FaceTime experience and might even have made the main downside of the app worse - its propensity to absolutely evaporate your battery reserves.

The change also applies to Wi-Fi calling with FaceTime - if you make a call using cellular you might not get the same fidelity. This is a solid little change, though, enhancing the value of some already-released phones, so get updated to iOS 14.2 if you haven't already to take advantage.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.