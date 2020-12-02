Apple MagSafe Duo charger now available, for £129/$129

(Pocket-lint) - Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger that was revealed alongside the iPhone 12 series in October is now available to buy.

The charger - which folds like a wallet and has a magnetic puck-like disc on one side for your wireless charging compatible iPhone and a smaller disc on the other side for your Apple Watch or compatible AirPods - costs £129 in the UK and $129 in the US.

It was revealed at the same time as the iPhone 12 models, though a release date wasn't given at the time. Thankfully, unlike AirPower, the MagSafe Duo Charger has made it to market.

The smaller disc flips up if you want it to, allowing you to have the Apple Watch in night mode or lying flat when the disc is down, while the charger itself snaps together when not in use into a convenient square.

You'll need to factor in buying a power adapter too though as only the MagSafe Duo Charger and a Lightning to USB Type-C cable are in the box. If used with the 20W USB-C power adapter, you'll get 11W wireless charging, while a 27W power adapter of higher will give you 14W wireless charging.

By no means a cheap charger - and there are several other options that are cheaper - but we can see the appeal of the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger nonetheless.

