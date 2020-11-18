(Pocket-lint) - Apple is reportedly developing a foldable iPhone, according to Money.udn.com, a Taiwanese outlet that cited supply chain sources.

The report specifically claimed Apple will launch its first foldable in September 2022. The Cupertino company is said to be in discussions with Hon Hai and Nippon Nippon, both of which are material suppliers from Taiwan. The report also mentioned Apple's foldable iPhone might use OLED or MicroLED screen technology, although the display panel would come from Samsung.

Apple is supposedly already testing a Samsung screen for the handset, as well as phone bearings, which will be manufactured by several suppliers. The report suggested New Nikko will be the main supplier/ bearings producer.

Apple is also reportedly leveraging research and development conducted by Nippon Nippon for the foldable hinge. Meanwhile, Hon Hai, one of Apple's largest foundry for iPhones, is expected to assemble the foldable iPhone.

Keep in mind Apple's foldable iPhone has been rumoured for quite a long time. In fact, last February, Apple patented a new hinge design for a foldable phone. The concept imagines a hinge that allows a foldable's display to stay in a curved state. In another patent, Apple envisioned a foldable with a "self-healing" display. Clearly, it's concerned about preventing crease or tension.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.