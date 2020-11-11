(Pocket-lint) - Ahead of the launch of Apple's new iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple has given celebrated photographer and trusted film industry insider Greg Williams an iPhone 12 Pro Max to see what the new smartphone is capable of.

When he isn't shooting the rich and famous backstage at events like the Oscars or BAFTA, Williams offers a Candid Photography Course on Skillsfaster.com with the intention is to give people the skills to take a great photo in any situation, anytime regardless of the kit they are using.

And, fresh off a shoot with British star Gemma Arterton, he supplied us with some top tips for mobile photography.

Here are his top tips for taking better pictures, whether you've got a new iPhone or not:

1. The best camera is the one you have with you.

2. Pause long enough to think about the light, how it's falling on your subject and if you could improve it by moving the camera or subject. When you think about the light, you're thinking like a photographer.

3. Don't be lazy! Move into position... too many people take the picture from the place they happen to be in.

4. Learn how to use the exposure function on your camera/smartphone - most have exposure functionality with a slide control that can be locked. Use it.

5. Think about the story you want to tell in your picture and use all the tools to express that story in one frame; exposure, focus, composition and directing the subject where necessary.

6. Record your life as opposed to just your "best life". I think of photography as creating memories and you'll want to look back on life in all its glorious complexity.

7. Edit with your heart, not your head. Don't edit the photo you tried to take.

8. Edit the pictures you did take and choose the moments that feel authentic because it's the pictures that we believe that stand the test of time.

Gregg Williams will be a guest on the Pocket-lint Podcast in the next couple of weeks.

Writing by Stuart Miles.