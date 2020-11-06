iPhone 12 Pro Max and 12 mini are now available to pre-order alongside the new HomePod mini

(Pocket-lint) - The iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 mini are now available for pre-order alongside the new Apple HomePod mini. They will be shipped out to purchasers for the release date - next Friday 13 November.
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are already fully available.
- Order iPhone 12 at BestBuy in the US
- Order iPhone 12 at Carphone Warehouse in the UK and get a £40 pre-paid MasterCard
The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max are available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models in graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in black, white, blue, green, and (PRODUCT)RED colours.
iPhone 12 range orders are now fully open in Australia, China, Germany, Japan, the UK, the US and more than 40 other countries and regions. Customers in Colombia and Malaysia will be able to purchase the full iPhone 12 lineup from next Friday 13 November.
iPhone 12 mini deals
- 64GB - $699 | £699
- 128GB - $749 | £749
- 256GB - $849 | £849
iPhone 12 Max deals
- 128GB - $1099 | £1099
- 256GB - $1199 | £1199
- 512GB - $1399 | £1399
Apple HomePod mini deals
You can now pre-order HomePod mini in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Spain, the UK, and the US. Availability begins the week of November 16. Apple says that HomePod mini will be available in China, Mexico, and Taiwan later this year.
