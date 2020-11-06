iPhone 12 Pro Max and 12 mini are now available to pre-order alongside the new HomePod mini

(Pocket-lint) - The iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 mini are now available for pre-order alongside the new Apple HomePod mini. They will be shipped out to purchasers for the release date - next Friday 13 November.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are already fully available.

The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max are available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models in graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in black, white, blue, green, and (PRODUCT)RED colours.

iPhone 12 range orders are now fully open in Australia, China, Germany, Japan, the UK, the US and more than 40 other countries and regions. Customers in Colombia and Malaysia will be able to purchase the full iPhone 12 lineup from next Friday 13 November.

64GB - $699 | £699

128GB - $749 | £749

256GB - $849 | £849

128GB - $1099 | £1099

256GB - $1199 | £1199

512GB - $1399 | £1399

You can now pre-order HomePod mini in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Spain, the UK, and the US. Availability begins the week of November 16. Apple says that HomePod mini will be available in China, Mexico, and Taiwan later this year.

Writing by Dan Grabham.