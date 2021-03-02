i-Blason's cases are perfect for your new iPhone 12

(Pocket-lint) - The iPhone 12 is finally here, and an absolute stunner it is, too. Apple's gone back to the drawing board and create a phone that echoes its own design lineage beautifully, with a totally flat display and harder edges than recent handsets have boasted.

It's making real waves, not least because it also adds 5G to the iPhone roster for the first time, letting you enjoy iOS on some of the fastest network connections ever possible. However, just like every year, getting a new iPhone can feel like risky business if you don't also pick up a case to protect it with.

i-Blason makes some of the very best around, and has already released a range of superb cases for the iPhone 12, though, which you can check out in full right here. Plus, it's running a superb giveaway to let you win an iPhone 12 Pro Max with five of its cases, right here. In the meantime, though, we've picked out three of our favourite of its cases for you to check out, below.

We really like this case from i-Blason from its Cosmo series, which you can pick up in a few different finishes. Our favourite is this stunning blue effort, though, with a gorgeous aquatic blue collage on the rear, accented with metallic lines to give your phone a totally unique look.

It's got bumpers combined with a screen-protecting front panel to make sure that your iPhone 12's Ceramic Shield, Apple's new glass, doesn't get scratched or shattered by drops or bumps. It'll go perfectly with the new blue versions of the 12 and 12 Pro, but is equally nice paired with other colours from the range, in our view.

If you want something that lets your choice of phone colour shine through more clearly, though, the Ares case could be the best pick for you. It's more of a standard bumper case, with a clear panel at the back that lets the phone's back clearly show, including that all-important Apple logo.

The bumper can come in a few colours, although we really like this purple version which makes for a nice change compared to some of the more standard choices that the phones come in. You'll stand out from the crowd, and get great drop protection into the bargain.

If you want a jazzier design, like that offered by the Cosmo series, but also some extra functionality, then you might find that the best option for you is this Cosmo Snap Case, a case that arguably brings the best of all worlds.

It's got the same jazzy design with beautiful metallic accents and lovely swirling colours, but pairs it with a pop-out ring grip on the back of the case that's super useful for propping your phone up, and keeping hold of it while you use it. It's a great bit of functional design, and also looks really nice, too.