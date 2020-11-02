iPhone widgets missing in iOS 14: Here's the fix and some of the best to try

(Pocket-lint) - Apple introduced the ability to add widgets to your home screen with iOS 14. The feature means you can have a rectangular block across your display with world clocks or your latest Reminders, for example, or a square with your fitness or daily calendar, perhaps.

You can find out how to add widgets to your home screen in our separate feature, but here we are looking how to bring them back if they disappear and some of the best ones to try.

Press and hold where the widget should be

If a widget that previously existed happily on your iPhone home screen has all of a sudden vanished, leaving an empty space behind, you're in the right place and the fix is very simple.

Press and hold the space where the missing widget once was and it will reappear. We're not sure why it disappears in the first place - but that's how you get it back if it does decide to take a short holiday away from your iPhone.

Clock

Reminders

Spotity

Natural Cycles

As widgets are a new feature for iOS, there aren't quite as many options available as you might find on an Android device, but there are still a few good ones to try and no doubt more will be added in the future as app developers offer support for them.

We love Smart Stacks as it gives you multiple widgets in one without filling your entire home screen with widgets.

The Clock widget is great if you have friends and family in a different country and want to keep an eye on the different time zones.

The Reminders widget is brilliant for accessing what you need to do that day or week quickly.

The CityMapper widget is useful for finding the quickest way home when you're out and about.

The Spotify widget is excellent for quickly accessing your most recently played tracks.

The Natural Cycles widget is great for women tracking their cycle, showing you quickly whether you are on a red or green day.

The Photos widget is great for flagging up pictures you may have forgotten about.

Other widgets available include:

App Suggestions

Notes

Podcasts

Screen Time

Blinkist

Kahoot

Apple TV

Tips

Fitness

Calendar

Batteries

Files

Musis

News

Shortcuts

Weather

If you want to learn more about widgets and Smart Stacks, head to our separate feature - how to add widgets to your iPhone home screen - for a detailed guide.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.