5 best features of the new iPhone 12 Pro

(Pocket-lint) - The new iPhone 12 Pro is here and with it comes a number of new features, upgrades, and cool things worth getting excited about.

Here are our five best features of the iPhone 12 Pro:

It's the first 5G iPhone. That's right, super speeds here we come as we beckon in a new era of speed to enjoy things super fast. Whether that's downloading files in seconds rather than minutes, watching movies or playing games, 5G is designed for people who want things quicker than everyone else, which let's face it, is everyone. Better still, 5G is still really fast when everything gets crowded. Make sure you check out EE's 5G performance.

The iPhone 12 Pro comes with Apple's fastest processor to date, the A14 Bionic. Not only will it help you load apps and games quicker than ever before, but also handle all the new photography capabilities of the new iPhone 12 Pro. Using the new processor allows Apple to have a better understanding of the pictures you are taking which means better photos for you.

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro features three 12-megapixel cameras on the back of the phone, a 12-megapixel camera on the front, and a LiDAR scanner. This year all the cameras get all the intelligent photo features like Smart HDR 3, Deep Fusion, Portrait mode, as well as Night Mode for letting you take pictures in the dark. And because of that LiDAR scanner, the auto-focus is super quick too.

Apple has changed the design this year, and that means the new iPhone is tougher than ever. It's four times tougher in fact. That's partly down to a new material Apple are using called Ceramic Shield. If we're getting technical, it's not even glass, but nano-ceramic crystals that are transparent. Crazy right? The end result is a phone that is super protective before you even put a case on.

Do you still plug your phone in? How quaint. With the new iPhone 12 Pro and the new MagSafe charging accessory charging becomes faster and easier. All you have to do is snap the wireless charger onto the back (it uses magnets) and you're charging. MagSafe charges at twice the speed of standard wireless charging pads, and better still because it locks into place, you won't pick up your phone realising it didn't get charged.