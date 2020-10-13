(Pocket-lint) - Apple has announced a 5G iPhone 12 Pro range at its October event for those wanting more than the company's newly announced iPhone 12 model.

The two new models will come in two sizes, 6.5-in and 6.7-in, and feature a polished surgical stainless-steel casing that is similar to the newly announced iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, as takes the design language from the iPad Pro range.

The new models will come in Graphite, Pacific Blue, Silver, and Gold and because of the new design will stay virtually the same physical size. The two new phones will also come with an IP68 rating to withstand water up to 6 metres for 30 minutes.

On the tech specs front, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature the company's Super Retina XDR display and come in two sizes; 6.5-inch for the iPhone 12 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max model.

On the processor side of things, the new iPhone 12 Pro range will use the same processor already found in the new iPad Air, the A14 Bionic, announced in September, which Apple claims is 50 per cent faster than any other smartphone processor currently on the market.

This says Apple will allow the phone to do a number of new things you'll be expected to do with that 5G connection and anything else that come to think of it.

The iPhone 12 Pro will feature three cameras on the back. A 12mp Telephoto, Wide, and Ultrawide cameras. It will come with a 4x telephoto optical zoom.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature three new camera sensors. There will be new telephoto, wide, and ultrawide cameras that are improved on the iPhone 12 Pro model. The telephoto will feature a 65mm focal length and come with a 2.5x optical zoom and optical image stabilization, while the Wide camera will come with a new f1.6 aperture 26mm focal length.

It will also allow users to record in Dolby Vision, a first for a smartphone, and like the iPad Pro, will come with a LiDAR scanner.

Like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone Pro models will come with a new screen material called Ceramic Shielding that should mean it's less prone to scratches, something that previous iPhones have suffered from.

The new iPhone will also come with something Apple calls MagSafe for iPhone that will feature what is effectively a big magnet in the back of the phone that will not only allow you to snap a wireless charger to the back of the phone for charging but other gadgets, from Apple and others, including a wallet accessory to store your credit cards.

In a move to reduce the environmental impact of the new devices, the new iPhone models will no longer come with headphones or charger. It will, however, come with a lightning to USB-C charging cable.

They will be available for pre-order on the 16 October and available to buy on the 23 October. In the US the iPhone 12 Pro range will start from $999, the same as the current batch of iPhone 11 models.

