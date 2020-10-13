  1. Home
iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini official, 5G and colourful

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has officially unveiled the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, and both come with 5G connectivity.

The standard iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, while the mini has the same but in 5.7-inches. They both represent the first time OLED has been used for a standard model iPhone.

As previously rumoured, their identical design comes with flat edges - somewhat a throwback for Apple - and they'll each be available in various colour schemes.: green, blue, white, black and Product(Red).

The casing on the 12 and mini is made from ceramic material, while the processing inside is supplied by a new A14 Bionic chip. Apple claims that this is the "first chip in the world built on 5nm technology".

The chip has 6-cores, with a quad-core GPU running alongside to drive graphics more quickly than ever before (up to 50 per cent, the company claims). There is also a 16-core neural engine on the chip.

The camera on the rear of each handset is made up of two sensors - 12-megapixel ultra-wide and 12-megapixel wide. They come with Apple's Night Mode, as seen on the 11 Pro range last year.

Another new feature added to the iPhone 12 duo is MagSafe - magnetics in the rear of the phone that can ensure wireless charging at a faster speed or attach accessories, such as a car dock. Other MagSafe accessories will also be available, including cases and a wallet.

Pricing starts at $699 for the iPhone 12 mini, and $799 for the iPhone 12. Pre-orders will start this Friday, 16 October 2020, with shipping from 23 October.

