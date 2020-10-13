iPhone 12 renders leak in every colour every model

(Pocket-lint) - Apple will announce its new family of iPhones later today but you don't have to wait until then to see them.

Alleged press renders of the Apple iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max have appeared online, showing each model in all their available colours.

As expected, the iPhone 12 and 12 mini look identical and come in similar colour options, just different sizes.

Posted by serial leaker Evan Blass on new social media platform Voice, they are shown in black, blue, white, green and Product (Red).

The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max are also the same in style, with blue, gold, graphite and silver options.

From the front, all of the new iPhones will be hard to distinguish.

According to previous rumours, the iPhone 12 mini will come with a 5.4-inch display, the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro will each have a 6.1-inch screen, while the Pro Max will sport a 6.7-inch display - larger than that on the 11 Pro Max. They will all be OLED and capable of 120Hz refresh rates, it is said.

The edges of the handsets will be flat - reverting to old school Apple design.

We'll naturally find out much more later today when Apple hosts its virtual "Hi, Speed" event online. You can follow the action live right here on Pocket-lint.

Writing by Rik Henderson.