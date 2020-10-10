(Pocket-lint) - It's hard to keep track of all the Apple leakers out there, but several reports are covering what one particular leaker, Kang, is saying about Apple's plans for its 13 October event.

Kang is thought to have a reliable decent track record, having previously predicted the iPhone SE’s pricing, Apple Watch’s hand-washing feature, and the new iPad Air’s features. He believes Apple will soon announce four new iPhone models - iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Max - with 5G support, a Super Retina XDR display, and the ability to film in Dolby Vision HDR.

Here's how you'll be able to differentiate between the models, according to Kang:

The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini will start at $699 and be available to preorder on 6 November or 7 November, with a release of 13 November or 14 November. It will be available in black, white, red, blue, and green. Key specs will include dual cameras (wide-angle and ultrawide) and storage from 64GB to 256GB.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 could start at $799 and be available to preorder from 16 October or 17 October, with a release on 23 October or 24 October. It will be available in black, white, red, blue, and green. Key specs will include dual cameras (a wide-angle and an ultrawide) and storage from 64GB to 256GB.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro will start at $999 and be available to preorder from 16 October or 17 October, with a release on 23 October or 24 October. It will be available in gold, silver, graphite, and blue. Key specs will include wide-angle and ultrawide cameras, a telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom, and a LIDAR sensor for augmented reality, while storage will range from 128GB to 512GB.

The 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max will start at $1,099 and be available to preorder from 13 November or 14 November, with a release on 20 November or 21 November. It will be available in gold, silver, graphite, and blue. Key specs will include wide-angle and ultrawide cameras, a telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, and a LIDAR sensor for AR, while storage will range from 128GB to 512GB.

Kang also thinks we’ll see Apple announce new wireless “MagSafe” chargers at the event that could work with a new wireless charger-compatible iPhone case. He also expects a $99 HomePod mini announced at the event. It will be 3.3-inches tall and feature the S5 processor.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.