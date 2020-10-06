Apple will unveil the iPhone 12 on 13 October

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has announced when it will hold its next hardware event. It sent out invites for 13 October, complete with the tagline "Hi, Speed."

The company will likely unveil the next iPhone, thought to be called iPhone 12, during the live-streamed event. Typically, Apple announces its latest smartphone in September. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is doing things a little later than normal this year. It reportedly said this past summer that we could expect the next iPhone to arrive late. Then, in September, Apple only unveiled new Apple Watches and iPad, with no word on iPhone 12.

But now, as promised, fresh event invites have landed.



The rumoured iPhone 12 will probably be a lineup of four different phones, all of which will have new squared edges and support for 5G. You can expect a range in sizes between 5.4 inches to 6.7 inches. For an in-depth round-up of all the leaks and rumours so far on these new iPhones, check out our guide here.

Apple might unveil a number of other products during the show, including new over-ear AirPods, a smaller and cheaper HomePod, and AirTags - its much-anticipated take on location tracking tags reminiscent of Tile. There could be a few other surprises in store, perhaps even the first ARM-based Mac.

Pocket-lint plants to cover the entire event, so stay tuned to our Apple hub.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.