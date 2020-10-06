iPhone 12 price: How much will Apple's iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max cost?

(Pocket-lint) - We're expecting four new phones from Apple this year, with the actual, larger 6.1-inch iPhone 12 only part of the story. The iPhone 12 release date is expected to be 23 October, with pre-orders going live on 16 October.

There will be two Pro phones as before, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Both will be slightly bigger - the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro will become the a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro while the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max will become the a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

New in the range will be the addition of a smaller device, which we expect to be called the iPhone 12 mini. This will fulfill the demand for a smaller phone that we've seen with the iPhone SE (2nd generation) but with the addition of Face ID. And, while the iPhone SE is 4.7-inches, the iPhone 12 mini is a 5.4-inch device.

According to rumors, storage sizes start at 64GB for the iPhone 12 mini and 128GB for the other devices. All the new iPhone 12 series handsets are rumored to have OLED displays and be 5G phones.

A couple of leakers have published USD prices for the devices on Twitter and, as you'll see they're not that different from the iPhone 11 series pricing. However, they do suggest that the base-level iPhone 12 will be $50 more expensive than the iPhone 11 was, which does seem likely.

Remember we believe these will be 5G phones. And the iPhone 11 was quite well-priced for a flagship handset, so the iPhone 12 looks set to continue that trend.

The iPhone 12 mini is well priced for the hardware you'll get and, given that and the subsequent reduction in price of the iPhone 11, we may well see the end of the iPhone XR as a result.

64GB - $649

128GB - $699

256GB - $799

64GB - $749

128GB - $799

256GB - $899

128GB - $999

256GB - $1099

512GB - $1299

128GB - $1099

256GB - $1199

512GB - $1399

We believe no iPhone 12 handsets will come with earbuds or a charger, though there will be a USB-A to Lightning cable. Reportedly the cable is more durable than before.

