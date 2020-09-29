Will iPhone 12 launch 13 October?

(Pocket-lint) - There is little doubt that the iPhone 12 will launch during an event in the next couple of weeks, but we're not sure yet which week and which date exactly.

Serial leaker Jon Prosser claims he knows, he posted on Twitter that Apple's online launch event will take place on Tuesday 13 October and several others concur.

Prosser has a shaky history when it comes to getting things right. Some leaks have proved to be spot on, but he was also adamant that the new iPhone lineup would launch during the September Time Flies event. That turned out to be incorrect - something we even said would be the case before the event itself.

Apple’s first shipment of final iPhone 12 units is going out to distributers on October 5th



The shipment includes:



iPhone 12 mini 5.4

(Definitely the final marketing name)

-64/128/256



iPhone 12 6.1

-64/128/256



Event on October 13, as I mentioned before. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 29, 2020

However, 13 October could be right. We've previously heard that the iPhone 12 range will be in shops from 16 October and, while Apple usually likes to hold its events more than a week before shipping starts, traditional timescales are not as rigid during the pandemic.

Of course, our own estimate of a 6 October event could also still happen - we should find out later today if so.

The iPhone 12 lineup should include an iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. We'll bring you all the latest as we find out.

Writing by Rik Henderson.