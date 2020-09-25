iPhone 12 mini to join lineup, according to new leaks

(Pocket-lint) - According to a couple of plausible leaks, Apple will call the smallest of its new iPhone range "iPhone 12 mini".

Rumours have long suggested that four phones will be launched during a prospective October event - a 5.4-incher, 6.1-incher, plus 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Pro models. However, the standard two devices were regularly called iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max before.

Now that seems not to be the case.

Established leaker @L0vetodream posted on Twitter earlier this week that the lineup will actually be as follows:

iPhone 12 mini - 5.4-inch

iPhone 12 - 6.1-inch

iPhone 12 Pro - 6.1-inch OLED

iPhone 12 Pro Max - 6.7-inch OLED

Further proof has been provided by @duanrui1205, who posted three alleged sales stickers for official silicone cases. One is for an iPhone 12 mini, while the other two are for an iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 / 12 Pro. Interestingly, if true, this also means that cases for iPhone 12 will work on 12 Pro and vice versa.

On top of these, we expect Apple to keep the latest iPhone SE in its lineup - thererby offering pretty much every screen size from 4.7-inches and up. After all, the SE was only released in April and represents an ideal entry-level iPhone. Would be foolish for Apple to replace it entirely now.

We'll find out for sure in a few weeks time.

Writing by Rik Henderson.