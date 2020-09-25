(Pocket-lint) - Apple has released iOS 14.0.1, the first update to the newly released iOS 14 operating system. It is a free over-the-air software update that contains several bug fixes, including one for a flaw that made Safari and Mail your default apps again after a device reboot.

When Apple released iOS 14 earlier this month, it was supposed to let you set third-party apps as your default apps. However, a bug instead caused apps to reset after the iPhone was restarted. So, if you made Chrome and Outlook your default browser and email app, then Safari and Mail would return after a reboot.

Apple's iOS 14.01 update, however, corrects this issue. To get the new update, simply go to Settings > General > Software Update on your mobile device.

Currently, you can set Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge as your preferred default browser on an iPhone and iPad, rather than use Apple's Safari browser. And you can set Outlook and Spark and other email apps as a default option over Apple Mail. To learn how to do this, check out Pocket-lint's in-depth tutorial here.

Apple's iOS 14.01 update also addresses a bug that could prevent the ‌iPhone‌ from connecting to some Wi-Fi network and several other minor flaws.

You can also learn more about iOS 14 and its new features from our guide.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.