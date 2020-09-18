Is Apple about to launch a new magnetic wireless charger for the iPhone?

(Pocket-lint) - It seems Apple is developing a new wireless charger that would magnetically connect to the back of a new iPhone, perhaps the new iPhone 12 series.

If the rumour is true then the new charger would attach in much the same way as the Apple Watch charger does to the Watch; but whereas that isn't a Qi-compatible charger (it uses a variant of the tech) the iPhone one would be Qi compatible so could theoretically charge any compatible device.

It seems pretty clear that Apple's previously-announced AirPower wireless charger is dead in the water, even if one particular Apple leaker tried to claim it was alive and well earlier this year before being revealed to have been duped by a fake setup.

Third parties have since launched numerous variants of a triple charging mat for phone, watch and AirPods and Apple's appetite for the format seems to have dwindled.

The new leak was first reported by 9to5Mac and shown in a video which you can see here.

Video claims to show Apple magnetic wireless charger prototype. More at @9to5mac pic.twitter.com/BDReuIIW4C — Jordan Kahn (@JordanKahn) September 17, 2020

Of course, the charger could be part of a bigger mat, but we think that unlikely. If Apple does launch this device, it'll be alongside the iPhone 12 series and Apple AirTags in October.

