(Pocket-lint) - That didn't take long. An iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 bug appears to be breaking a major feature touted by Apple during its Time Flies event.

The new software updates, which rolled out late on Wednesday 16 September, let you set new default browser and email apps. However, the initial 14.0 release doesn't seem to work quite right. After a reboot of your iPhone or iPad, Safari and Mail are restored as the default apps, forcing you to change your settings again.

9to5Mac first noticed the issue on Thursday, but Pocket-lint has also confirmed it on a couple different devices. This is a potentially major bug that Apple can hopefully fix with a quick and easy "dot" update to 14.0.1. We have to note, however, there were widespread concerns about Apple pushing iOS 14 out too soon, and that perhaps it should've waited to release the software update alongside the next iPhone, giving beta testers more time to sort out any issues.

After years of beating back bugs in software updates, you'd think the company would learn from its past mistakes.

Currently, you can set Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge as your preferred default browser, rather than use Apple's Safari browser, and you can set Outlook and Spark and other email apps as a default option over Apple Mail. Just don't restart your phone, or else you'll have to set them all over again.

We’ve contacted Apple for comment on the bug. You can learn more about iOS 14 and its new features from our guide.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.