(Pocket-lint) - Apple will release four major operating system updates tomorrow, for existing iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch and Apple TV.

You will be able to download iOS 14, iPadOS 14, WatchOS 7 and tvOS 14 on Wednesday 16 September 2020.

While no time was announced by Tim Cook during the Apple September event, it is traditional that operating system updates arrive around 10am PDT. That means you should be able to get it in the UK around 6pm BST, Central Europe 7pm CEST, and 1pm EDT on the east coast of the US.

Much is known about the new OS updates already, thanks to beta versions being available for the last few months.

For example, iOS 14 will add Widgets, an App Library screen, and an enhanced but minimalised Siri. You can find out more about it all here: Apple iOS 14: All the key new iPhone features explored.

The new iPadOS will add phone and video call alerts and the cool new Scribble feature for those with an Apple Pencil. Check out our round-up of what to expect here: Apple iPadOS 14: All the key new iPad features explored.

The new products announced by Apple during its event - the Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE, new iPad, and iPad Air - will each come with their respective new update pre-installed.

